New Delhi: In a breath of relief, India on Monday reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest cumulative record in two months. The country registered a drop of 12 per cent from yesterday’s 1.14 lakh infections that were reported to be the lowest in two months. As many as 1,74,399 discharges and 2427 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry today morning. With this, the total coronavirus cases in India reached 2,89,09,975, while the total recoveries touched 2,71,59,180. Also Read - Centre Issues SOPs for Vaccination of People Undertaking International Travel for Education, Employment
Here are the key developments:
- As of this morning, the cumulative deaths in the country stand at 3,49,186, while active cases are 14,01,609. The total number of people vaccinated against the viral disease till date now stands at 23,27,86,482.
- Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) noted that a total of 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country, up to June 6 including 15,87,589 samples tested yesterday.
- Several states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have begun the process of phased Unlock of restrictions. However, other states like Haryana and Sikkim have imposed stricter curbs to contain the deadly viral infection.
- On the other hand, AIIMS Delhi has started the screening of children for clinical trials of Covaxin to see if the Bharat Bitoch vaccine against coronavirus could produce the same results for children as it does for adults.
- Experts have already warned of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that can be as horrifying as the second wave unless people are vaccinated against the virus. Studies have also suggested that children could be the next prime target.