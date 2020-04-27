New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed optimism about the coronavirus situation in the state, saying that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would not have even a single COVID-19 case. Also Read - COVID-19 Monitoring Teams Deployed in Gujarat, Telangana And Tamil Nadu After 'Especially Serious' Situation

“The CM declared that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one Corona positive case. He said it was a good development that 97% of the coronavirus patients are getting discharged after recovery,” the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Issues Guidelines For Officials; Telangana, Punjab And Delhi Not to Ease Lockdown Restrictions

The CM declared that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one Corona positive case. He said it was a good development that 97% of the Corona patients are getting discharged after recovery: Telangana Chief Minister's Office Also Read - Telangana 1st State to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 7; No Swiggy, Zomato in State Till Further Notice — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

“On Monday, when the tests were conducted on 159 people, only two turned out to be positive. 16 people were discharged on Monday,” the statement further stated.

With two persons testing positive today, the state government said, the total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the state to 1,003.

Notably, Telangana was the first state in the country to extend the ongoing phase two of the lockdown till May 7. The original 21-day lockdown, which came into effect on March 25 after being announced the previous night, was extended till May 3 on April 14, the day it was scheduled to end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today held his fourth videoconference with Chief Ministers over COVID-19 situation in the country.

India’s coronavirus tally currently stands at 28,380 with a spike of 1,463 cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s overall number of cases also include 6,362 patients who have been cured at 886 casualties.