New Delhi: A day after India said it is making all possible efforts to extend help to the stranded citizens in China, Union Cabinet Secretary on Monday held a meeting to review the situation arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan province.

During the meeting, it was decided that the External Affairs Ministry will approach the Chinese authorities for the safe evacuation of Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan. Ministry of Health will also make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities respectively.

Moreover, it was also decided that steps will be taken to prepare for the possible evacuation of Indians from Wuhan as soon as possible.

The latest updates emerged during the meeting that 137 flights have so far been screened (total cumulative passengers 29707) and samples of 12 passengers were referred to National Institute of Virology, Pune. However, no positive case has been reported so far.

The meeting attended by Secretaries in Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Labour, Defence, I&B & Member-Secy, National Disaster Mgmt Authority, DG (Armed Forces Medical Services).

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make provision to airlift Indian nationals who are stranded in Wuhan province in China and bring them back to India.

“It may be appropriate to consider operating a special flight to Wuhan/a nearby functional airport and airlift the Indian nationals stranded there and bring them back to India,” the letter from the Kerala CM to PM Modi reads.

The development comes after news reports on Sunday surfaced that a number of Indian nationals, including students, were stranded in Wuhan after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

As per updates, India on Sunday said it is examining all possible options to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students, in Wuhan.

As of now, the fatal coronavirus has claimed over 80 lives in China and has affected over 2000 people there.