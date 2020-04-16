New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday increased the list of ‘containment zones’ to 60 from the previous 55. The changes happened after areas of Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave, Shaheen Bagh and Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara were included to the list. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt Increases Containment Zones to 55, Total Cases at 1561 | Top Points

On April 15, the number of containment zones in the national capital were increased to 55 after 8 new containment zones such as Street close to shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension; Pandit Mohalla and Jain Mohalla, Chirag Delhi; Bara Hindu Rao area; Nawab Ganj area; C-2 Block, Janakpuri; Gali No. 4, B-Block, Shastri Park; Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad village; and H-3 Block, Jahangirpuri were included to the list.

The development comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in the next 2-3 days.

Addressing a press conference, he had said that the areas where confirmed coronavirus cases will be found, would be declared as containment zones and ‘Operation Shield’ will be conducted. He had also said that the home delivery of essential items and visit to a hospital for an emergency will be allowed in these zones.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that doctors will conduct the clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat severely ill coronavirus patients in the next three to four days.

Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal said the condition of several COVID-19 patients is improving and many of them will be discharged soon.