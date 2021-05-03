New Delhi: India recorded over 3.68 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning. The 3,68,147 new infections take active COVID cases in India to 34,13,642. Also Read - IAF Airlifts 4 Oxygen Containers From Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon Near Delhi

India has recorded 1,99,25,604 coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,62,93,003 people have recovered. 3,00,732 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past day.

Meanwhile, 3,417 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in India from the pandemic to 2,18,959.

A day after recording over four lakh COVID cases, India on Sunday recorded 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 fatalities, highest daily death toll due to infections.