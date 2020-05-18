New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the coronavirus cases across the country crossed 1-lakh mark with more people testing positive for the deadly virus in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states. As per updates, the death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed the 3,000-mark. Also Read - Italy, Spain to Further Relax Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions

The development comes at a time when different states across the country have announced relaxations with restarting of market complexes, autos, taxis and inter-state buses.

In an effort to resume economic activities, state governments on Monday ordered reopening of markets, intra-state transport services and even of barber shops and salons in some states, barring in containment zones. These states, however, have not allowed the schools, colleges, theatres, malls and religious gatherings to resume till May 31.

From the time of coronavirus outbreak, the country has been under the lockdown since March 25, which was first supposed to be for 21 days or till April 14, but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now for another two weeks till May 31.

However, the Centre has allowed a number of relaxations in the fourth phase, while states and Union Territories have also been granted significant flexibility for deciding the red, orange or green zones in terms of the quantum and severity of the virus spread.

The ICMR revised its strategy for COVID-19 testing, and said that returnees and migrants who show symptoms for influenza-like illness will be tested for coronavirus infection within seven days of ailment and stressed that no emergency clinical procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of testing.

In another development, the Health Ministry said that for every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far as against 60 globally. It also said the recovery rate of coronavirus cases in India stood at 38.39 per cent.

Notably, the country on Monday joined nearly 120 countries at a crucial conference of the World Health Organisation in pushing for a probe into the origin of coronavirus as also comprehensive evaluation of the global response to the pandemic that has also wrecked the world economy.

Representing India at the conference, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the country took all the necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and asserted that the country has done well in dealing with the disease till now and is confident of doing better in months to come.

With announcing relaxation, the Health Ministry issued guidelines on preventive steps to contain the spread of the virus in workplaces, outlining that the entire office building need not be closed if one or two cases of COVID-19 are reported there and work can resume after it is disinfected as per protocol.

However, if there is a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours. All staff will work from home till the building is adequately disinfected and is declared fit for re-occupation, it said.