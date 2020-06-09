New Delhi: The country on Tuesday witnessed a record addition of nearly 10,000 cases taking the total tally to more than 2.69 lakh-mark as hundreds more tested positive for the virus in several states and union territories. In addition to this, the Delhi government said the national capital itself may see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end at the current rate. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 2259 Cases, 120 Deaths in 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 90000-mark

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said central teams have been deployed in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in the containment of the outbreak. Also Read - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Recovering From Fever, Throat Pain

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is better positioned in the COVID-19 fight in comparison to many countries but cautioned against any complacency. Also Read - Maharashtra News: BMC Chief Engineer of Water Supply Dept Dies of Coronavirus in Mumbai

“Let us also not forget the ‘social vaccine’ against COVID-19 through strict adherence of norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and mask/face covers,” he said.

As part of the ‘Unlock 1,’ malls, religious places and restaurants have reopened on Monday in various states across the country. Offices and several other establishments have also reopened, except in containment areas with high caseloads.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are among the states accounting for a bulk of new cases since June 1. Even Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand have also seen a significant rise in corona numbers.

At present, India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

To contain the spread of the virus, the multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

These teams are helping the states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low tests per million population, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in the active cases, etc.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the national capital may see its own case count reach 5.5 lakh by July 31 at the current rate of doubling of cases of 12.6 days, from nearly 30,000 at present.

In another development, a Delhi government panel has suggested using Pragati Maidan and various stadiums in the city as makeshift COVID-19 facility to deal with the surge in the number of cases, an official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever, has tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested on Tuesday morning. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, an official said.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has, however, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the national capital. His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive.