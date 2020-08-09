Coronavirus Latest News: The national capital on Sunday recorded 1,300 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to over 1.45 lakh. The death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,111. Also Read - Satish Shah Tested COVID-19 Positive in July, Was Admitted to Hospital, Now Under Home Quarantine

A total of 5,702 RT-PCR and 18,085 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the said period. As many as 1,30,587 patients have either recovered from the disease or migrated while there are 10,729 active cases, of which 5,462 are in home isolation.

At this critical time, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control and the recovery rate is improving.

“The (COVID-19) situation is under control. All parameters are good, recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio and deaths have reduced,” Kejriwal said.

While speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, the chief minister said in case the situation takes a turn for the worse, the government is fully prepared to deal with it.

“I pray to God that these 200 beds are not needed in the future. We never get to a situation where we have to use these beds. But even if the situation becomes bad again, we are fully prepared to deal with it,” he said.

On July 25, Kejriwal had inaugurated a 450-bed hospital in Burari. The hospital will eventually have a total of 700 beds.

(With inputs from PTI)