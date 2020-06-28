Coronavirus in Delhi: After the coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed 83,000-mark, Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the situation will improve in the coming days as the recovery rate has increased to 62%. Also Read - Amid Surge in COVID Cases, Mumbai Police Issues Guidelines; Urges 'Compliance at All Times'

"We are hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming weeks and will certainly not be as bleak as it looked in first week of June when domain experts predicted 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by July 31," Sisodia said in a statement.

Expressing hope for better days in Delhi, Sisodia said more patients are recovering in the national capital now.

“Last week saw things stabilising as recovery rate has increased to 62%, today more patients are recovering in Delhi than those who are falling ill, number of deaths are coming down, positivity rate is decreasing rapidly,” he added.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes that battle against COVID-19 is very big and no individual person or agency can deal with it alone. “In this spirit, the CM has brought everyone together and his efforts seem to be paying off,” Sisodia added.

The statement from the Deputy CM comes after Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark.

As per updatesm, the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, cases till date. Last week, Delhi overtook Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Sunday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,558 on Saturday.