New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in the national capital increased to 2,156 after 75 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As per updates, the Delhi government increased the number of COVID19 'containment zones' in to 87 from the previous 84.

On Monday, five new containment zones were added by the Delhi government, taking the total number of containment zones in the national capital to 84. The five new areas include Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension, Block – G of Jahangirpuri, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave, Block 34 of Trilokpuri, and Block AF of Shalimar Bagh.

The containment zones in the national capital are areas where cases of COVID-19 are detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference and said his government will start COVID-19 testing for mediapersons from Wednesday, a day after after 53 scribes tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

He said that his government has set up a centre where free COVID-19 tests will be conducted on mediapersons.

He also said that his government will give 2,000 food coupons each to every MLA and MP in the city for distribution among the needy in their constituencies amid the lockdown.

He further added that his government has also decided to provide free-ration to around 30 lakh people who do not have ration cards.

“The Delhi government will distribute kits of daily-use items such as soap, oil, sugar, turmeric and salt along with ration for the month of May,” he said, adding that it will start it from April 27 or April 28 onwards.