New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.9 lakh after thousands tested positive across many states. The Health Ministry also stated that the recovery rate rose further to nearly 95,000 while several cities saw the lockdown restrictions being eased with even traffic snarls returning back on roads. Also Read - Delhi Borders Sealed For One Week, Essential Services Exempted, Announces CM Kejriwal

The death toll went up to 5,495 after a record single-day spike of 230 fatalities in the 24 hours since Sunday. The update showed the number of confirmed cases rising by 8,392 to 1,90,535. Also Read - Sealed Haryana-Delhi Border Day 2: Massive Jam Reported, Cops Checking Passes, IDs of Commuters

According to WHO’s coronavirus tracker, the country, however, is now the seventh worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. Also Read - Day After Khattar Govt's Sealing Decision, Chaos Reported at Haryana-Delhi Border as Commuters Stopped by Police

As per the updates from the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases in India stands at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered, giving a recovery rate of 48.19 per cent.

On the other hand, the health ministry said that the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and the rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world must unite and focus on humanity-centric aspects of development. He said this while addressing the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru via video conferencing.

PM Modi said that the debates on globalisation have focused on economic issues so far, but now the advancements the nations make in the healthcare sector will matter more than ever before.

Among various states, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh reported more cases even as measures continued to contain the spread and to beef up the medical infrastructure to treat those contracting the virus.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced reopening of barbershops and salons in the national capital, among various other relaxations, but said spas will remain closed for now. A complete lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30.

Kejriwal also said there will be no restrictions on the number of people travelling in four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city.

The Delhi government order stated that all shops in markets have been permitted to function but they can be closed by authorities if social distancing guidelines are not followed.

However, the Delhi government said the national capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed for a week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city and sought suggestions from the people by Friday to reopen them.

At the Delhi airport, authorities have set up a dedicated area at the entry point of its parking zone to ensure cabs coming there to pick up passengers are thoroughly sanitised.

Earlier in the evening, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said several factors like restrictions in metro cities and the ban imposed by various countries on the entry of foreigners need to be addressed before resuming international passenger flights.

Aviation regulator DGCA separately asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. If a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load, then additional protective equipment like a wrap-around gown must be provided to the passenger in addition to a three-layered face mask and face shield, the DGCA said.