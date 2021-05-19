Coronavirus in India May 19, 2021, LIVE Updates: India registered 2,67,122 Coronavirus cases and 3,915 deaths on Tuesday. The tally remained below the 3-lakh mark for the third consecutive mark. The cases have been declining since May 6, when the cases reached a high of 4,14,554 within 24 hours. Meanwhile, the trend continues in Maharashtra’s Mumbai which registered less than a thousand cases yesterday. According to the data released by the state Health Department, Mumbai logged 953 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,258 recoveries, and 44 deaths. In other news, record 58,395 patients recovered from Covid in a day across Karnataka, including 31,795 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Stay tuned to india.com for the latest updates and news on Coronavirus from across India. Also Read - COVID-19: Reasons Why Mild Coronavirus Symptoms Can Suddenly Turn Severe



