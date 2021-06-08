New Delhi: For the first time since April 1, India has registered less than 1 lakh coronavirus cases bringing much-needed relief in the brutal second wave of the pandemic. A total of 86,498 COVID-19 cases and 2123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the data shown by the Health Ministry. With this, the country’s caseload reached 2,89,96,473 while the active cases stood at 13,03,702. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 8 June 2021: India Records Below 1 Lakh Cases For First Time in 63 Days

Active caseload declined by 97,907 with 1,82,282 discharges in a single day. The death toll crossed 3,51,309, while total recoveries stand at 2,73,41,462 Also Read - Doctors Successfully Operate On Newborn Infected With Black Fungus in Agra

Here are the key developments: