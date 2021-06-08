New Delhi: For the first time since April 1, India has registered less than 1 lakh coronavirus cases bringing much-needed relief in the brutal second wave of the pandemic. A total of 86,498 COVID-19 cases and 2123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the data shown by the Health Ministry. With this, the country’s caseload reached 2,89,96,473 while the active cases stood at 13,03,702. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 8 June 2021: India Records Below 1 Lakh Cases For First Time in 63 Days
Active caseload declined by 97,907 with 1,82,282 discharges in a single day. The death toll crossed 3,51,309, while total recoveries stand at 2,73,41,462 Also Read - Doctors Successfully Operate On Newborn Infected With Black Fungus in Agra
Here are the key developments:
- This is the lowest recorded tally in the past 63 days and coronavirus cases fell below the 1 lakh mark after 66 days. The last time India’s daily caseload was below 1 lakh was on April 5.
- India touched the peak of the second wave on May 6 when the country had reported 4,14,554 fresh cases in a single day.
- The country also logged the fewest single-day fatalities today since April 19, when a total of 1,693 deaths were recorded. The daily toll has remained above 2,000 every day since then.
- Last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that all beneficiaries above the age of 18 will get their vaccine jabs free of cost from June 21. The vaccines will be procured by the Govt of India and given to States for free, he said announcing a centralized vaccine drive.
- The Prime Minister said that vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at an advanced stage, he said.
- Several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have announced a slew of measures towards a phased ‘Unlock’ process of lifting restrictions as the second wave of pandemic entered its waning phase. Meanwhile, some states have extended the lockdowns further.