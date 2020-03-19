New Delhi: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported its first positive case for the deadly novel coronavirus, taking the total count of reported cases in the country to 160. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has confirmed only 153 cases so far. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Walks Through Fire, Leaves Hrithik Roshan-Anil Kapoor Impressed

At least five new cases were reported through the day from Delhi NCR, Ladakh, Bengaluru, and Rajasthan, with the latest patient from Khanyar in Srinagar who had a recent foreign travel history. He was immediately put in isolation upon his return.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world is closing in on the 8,000-mark with more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries affected by the contagion. Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Europe as the new epicentre of coronavirus.

Here are the top developments of the day:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Thursday evening on the ongoing situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Earlier today, the Prime Minister also chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts and further strengthen the nation’s preparedness to contain the global infection.

2. Kashmir reported its first case from Khanyar in Srinagar after a person with a history of foreign travel arrived on March 16 with symptoms of the viral infection. He was shifted to an isolation ward upon return.

3. A statewide Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan till March 31 in view of the increasing threat of coronavirus pandemic. A similar restriction on public gatherings has also been imposed in Noida by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police till April 5. It must be noted that Rajasthan, Delhi NCR and Karnataka together reported at least five new cases today.

4. The Ministry of Human Resource Development asked UGC, AICTE, NCTE, CBSE, NTA as well as NIOS to postpone all ongoing examinations and reschedule them after March 31. Subsequently, the CBSE postponed its exams dated between March 19 and March 31.

5. Shopping malls, restaurants, and multiplexes have been a deserted look in the wake of the coronavirus cases in India. Earlier in the day, Gurugram shut down malls, cinema halls, weekly bazaars, gyms and spa lounges to contain the spread of the deadly infection. The development comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that all gyms, night clubs, spas and shopping malls in the national capital will remain closed till March 31.

6. Domestic demand for petrol, diesel, jet fuel and shipping fuel has fallen by over 10 per cent despite favourable rates for Indian customers. The widespread route overhaul by airlines and shutdown on certain routes has also impacted the sale of fuel products.

7. An Air Asia flight landed in Visakhapatnam airport and brought back 185 students who were stranded in Kuala Lumpur. All passengers of the flight will be home quarantined for 28 days.

8. An Army jawan in Leh, Ladakh tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian Army subsequently quarantined all the soldiers and colleagues of the soldier who was attached to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh.

9. West Bengal Chief Minister announced that state government employees will be leaving their offices an hour early at 4 PM to avoid crowding in public transport. The decision comes a day after the state reported its first case in Kolkata.

10. Government hospitals in several states in severely impacted cities have decided to run only emergency services apart from coronavirus cases as hospitals are constantly straining with a daily rise on COVID-19 count.