New Delhi: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country recorded a fresh spike of 2,59,591 cases, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning. The new cases take the active COVID-19 infections in India to 30,27,925.

Meanwhile, 4,209 COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the pandemic to 2,91,331.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases as 3,57,295 COVID patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,44,17,870 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th May 2021. Of these, 20,61,683 samples were tested on Thursday.

India’s total coronavirus tally now stands at 2,60,31,991 out of which 2,27,12,735 people have recovered.

So far, 19,18,79,503 COVID-19 vaccinations have taken place in India.