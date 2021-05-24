New Delhi: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country recorded a fresh spike of 2,22,315 cases, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning. The new cases take the active COVID-19 infections in India to 27,20,716. Also Read - COVID-19: How Use of Face Masks Can Limit The Spread of Coronavirus

Meanwhile, 4,454 COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the pandemic past the 3-lakh mark to 3,03,720. Also Read - India Breaches 3 Lakh-mark in COVID-19 Deaths, Third Highest in World

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases as 3,02,544 COVID patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 33,05,36,064 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 20th May 2021. Of these, 19,28,127 samples were tested on Thursday.

India’s total coronavirus tally now stands at 2,67,52,447 out of which 2,37,28,011 people have recovered.

So far, 19,60,51,962 COVID-19 vaccinations have taken place in India.