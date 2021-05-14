Coronavirus in India Updates: As India continues to reel under an unrelenting second wave of coronavirus, the government asserted that the virus may emerge again and so preparations have to be made at the national level in collaboration with states, infrastructure needs to be ramped up while curbs and appropriate behaviour must be followed. On Thursday, the country added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Stay tuned for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine to be Available in Indian Market From Early Next Week









Load More