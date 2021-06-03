New Delhi: India again saw a marginal increase in Coronavirus infections with 1,34,154 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours. Further, 2,887 people succumbed to the infection in the same time span, health ministry data showed at 8 AM today. A total of 2,11,499 people recuperated from the disease and were discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours. The cases reported today were slightly higher than Wednesday which saw over 1.32 Lakh Coronavirus infections. On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, the country witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases. Also Read - Clinical Trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Begins on Children at AIIMS, Patna

India’s Covid-19 report:

Total cases: 2,84,41,986 Total discharges: 2,63,90,584 Death toll: 3,37,989 Active cases: 17,13,413 Total vaccination: 22,10,43,693

Top Highlights from the story:

Most Metro cities are still fighting the second wave, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge. India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,84,41,986 with 17,13,413 active cases and 3,37,989 deaths so far. The Health Ministry said that a total of 22,10,43,693 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,26,265 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 80,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths — the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

(With agency inputs)