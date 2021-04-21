New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday stated that the country has recorded nearly 3 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the past 24 hours. As per the updates, 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and 1,67,457 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases stand at 1,56,16,130. However, the total death toll stand at 1,82,553 and the total active cases stand at 21,57,538. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Help Netizens With Updated List of Resources Amid COVID-19 Second Wave

On Tuesday, India’s total tally climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark. Also Read - 6 Countries Restrict Travel From India Amid COVID-19 Surge | Full List Here

Active cases: Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent. Also Read - Over 5000 Covid +Ve Cases in Patna. Check District-Wise Tally in Bihar

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

COVID Deaths from various states: The 2,023 new fatalities include 519 from Maharashtra, 277 from Delhi, 191 from Chhattisgarh, 162 from Uttar Pradesh, 149 from Karnataka, 121 from Gujarat,77 from Madhya Pradesh, 64 from Rajasthan, 60 from Punjab, 51 from Bihar, 48 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from West Bengal, 45 from Jharkhand and 35 each from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Check statewide COVID data here: