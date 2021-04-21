New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday stated that the country has recorded nearly 3 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the past 24 hours. As per the updates, 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and 1,67,457 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases stand at 1,56,16,130. However, the total death toll stand at 1,82,553 and the total active cases stand at 21,57,538. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Help Netizens With Updated List of Resources Amid COVID-19 Second Wave

On Tuesday, India’s total tally climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark. Also Read - 6 Countries Restrict Travel From India Amid COVID-19 Surge | Full List Here

Active cases: Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent. Also Read - Over 5000 Covid +Ve Cases in Patna. Check District-Wise Tally in Bihar

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

COVID Deaths from various states: The 2,023 new fatalities include 519 from Maharashtra, 277 from Delhi, 191 from Chhattisgarh, 162 from Uttar Pradesh, 149 from Karnataka, 121 from Gujarat,77 from Madhya Pradesh, 64 from Rajasthan, 60 from Punjab, 51 from Bihar, 48 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from West Bengal, 45 from Jharkhand and 35 each from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Check statewide COVID data here: 

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands15914 524331 64
2Andhra Pradesh538895836 9156263116 747235 
3Arunachal Pradesh22246 1683515 56
4Assam90321369 217296279 1145
5Bihar563556827 2838633577 184151 
6Chandigarh3959155 30768443 421
7Chhattisgarh1256883312 44233718746 6274191 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1371235 404785 4
9Delhi855758688 80732819430 12638277 
10Goa8241694 60145440 92626 
11Gujarat765007746 3460634339 5615121 
12Haryana497724409 3183693367 348335 
13Himachal Pradesh10027244 681641080 121916 
14Jammu and Kashmir134701306 134697716 2071
15Jharkhand331782701 1375902334 154745 
16Karnataka15917717074 10258214571 13646149 
17Kerala11899615669 11486713880 497828 
18Ladakh1812113 10610136 134
19Lakshadweep51727 81726 1
20Madhya Pradesh782713713 3507208937 471377 
21Maharashtra6855527354 321346454224 61343519 
22Manipur38589 29106378
23Meghalaya857103 1410534 154
24Mizoram50467 456923 12
25Nagaland25768 1229914 94
26Odisha261343016 3493771740 1953
27Puducherry5073381 43184253 717
28Punjab367091398 2645623198 804560 
29Rajasthan855718930 3499463207 326864 
30Sikkim48884 6172136
31Tamil Nadu798044688 9203696250 1320548 
32Telengana464883635 3195372887 187620 
33Tripura56155 3323137 394
34Uttarakhand210142150 106272835 191927 
35Uttar Pradesh22354415021 67570214391 10159162 
36West Bengal583864968 6091344805 1065246 
Total#2157538125561 13276039167457 1825532023 