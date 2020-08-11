New Delhi: Despite the lockdown measures taken by the state government, the coronavirus cases in West Bengal on Tuesday crossed the 1 lakh-mark and reached 1,01,390 after 2,931 new infections were reported. Also Read - Health of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, Operated For Brain Clot, Has Worsened: Army's R&R Hospital

On the other side, the death toll also mounted to 2,149 with 49 fresh fatalities. Of the fresh causalities, 47 died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

According to updates, Kolkata accounted for 18 deaths while nine fatalities were registered in North 24 Parganas, five each in Howrah and Murshidabad, three each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur, and one each in Darjeeling, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts.

The health bulletin from the state government stated that since Monday, 3,067 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 to 73,395.

It said that 711 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the city, followed by 643 in North 24 Parganas, 220 in South 24 Parganas, 156 in Howrah, 127 in Nadia, 117 in Malda, 115 in Hooghly, and 112 in Purba Medinipur. The remaining 730 new cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 27,015 samples were tested in the state. So far, 11,59,211 such tests have been conducted in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, state minister Swapan Debnath tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health department officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)