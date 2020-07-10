New Delhi: ‘We are not concerned about the number of cases. We are ramping up testing so that maximum cases can be detected and treated’, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as the number of coronavirus cases across India inched closer to 8 lakh-mark. The minister claimed that recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63% and mortality rate is just 2.72%. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Download: Have You Lost Your Aadhaar Card in COVID-19 Lockdown? Follow These Simple Steps to Retrieve it

He also reiterated that the country has not reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19. “Despite being such a large country, we have not reached the community transmission stage of coronavirus cases.” However, there are some small pockets where there could be slightly higher transmission locally, he said, adding that arund 2.7 lakh tests are being done across India daily. Also Read - China Warns of 'Unknown Pneumonia' Deadlier Than COVID-19 After 600 People Die

Earlier in the day, India recorded the highest single-day spike of over 26,502 new coronavirus cases and 475 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally close to eight lakh with 21,604 deaths. Out of total 7,93,802 cases, 4,95,513 have recovered while 2,76,685 remain active in the country. With more corona patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by two lakh. Also Read - After Pune Man's Gold Face Mask, Diamond-Studded Ones Worth Rs 1,40,000 Grab Eyeballs in Surat Amid COVID-19

Maharashtra tops the chart and remains the worst hit state, with cases reaching up to 2,30,599 and 9,667 casualties so far, of which 417 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remained the second worst hit with a total of 1,26,581 cases, including 1,765 deaths. With 2,187 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital on Thursday recorded a total tally of 1,07,051 cases and 3,258 deaths.

(With agency inputs)