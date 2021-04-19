New Delhi: With several states witnessing an acute shortage of oxygen, the COVID-19 situation in India has deteriorated further on Monday as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Orders Closure of Offices, Markets till May 3

As per the data produced by the Union Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821 in India. Also Read - CM Kejriwal Writes to PM Modi for Reservation of 7,000 Hospital Beds for COVID Patients as Delhi Situation Turns 'Very Serious'

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,56,133 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested so far. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,38,52,566. Also Read - COVID-19: Maharashtra Govt Declares Delhi, Kerala and 4 Other States as Places of Sensitive origin

And, amid the sudden surge in cases, several states are witnessing shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and medical oxygen. In view of the shortage, the Centre on Sunday banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries in view of shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. The decision will come into effect from April 22.

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.