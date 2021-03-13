New Delhi: India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 1.13 crore after fresh 24,882 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours. Notably, the infection level in the country is back to what it was in December as the single-day rise of new COVID-19 cases is said to be the country’s highest tally so far this year. With the addition of fresh infections, the total number positive cases climbed to 1,13,33,728, including 2,02,022 active cases and 1,09,73,260 recoveries. The death toll mounted to 1,58,446 including 140 in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bangalore: Karnataka Govt Revises Cap on Number of Guests at Wedding, Public Gatherings Amid COVID Surge | Read Latest Update

Yesterday, the country had reported 22,885 new Covid-19 cases, 117 fatalities. On Thursday, 22,854 Covid-19 cases and 126 deaths were detected; while on Wednesday, 17,921 Covid-19 cases and 133 deaths were recorded. Also Read - What??!! Maharashtra Man Celebrates Buffalo's Birthday, Case Filed. Here's Why

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states in the country with 15,817 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 1,10,485 while the death toll stands at 52,723. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Records 15817 Fresh Cases; Schools, Colleges Shut Across Cities | Top Developments

10-point cheat sheet to the big story here:

-The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country reached 96.82 per cent on Saturday.

-In the last four days, the number of fatalities has spiked, which earlier was hovering under 100.

-As many as 2,82,18,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far. Of these, 20,53,537 were done in the last 24 hours.

-The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 22,58,39,273 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. 8,40,635 were tested on Friday.

-A 63-yr-old man named Harish Bhai Panchal, who went to COVID19 vaccination registration centre in Nalasopara West, passed away after he suffered a heart attack while waiting in the queue,on Mar 12: Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vasai Virar Municipal Corp

-As the number of Covid-19 cases is rising across the country, the Centre sounded a word of caution for states which are not yet seeing a surge but are at the threshold.

-Would like to caution Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, part of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad too some extent. These areas are seeing a slight rise in the number of cases,”Niti Aayog Member VK Paul said adding that the pandemic is not over yet