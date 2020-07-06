New Delhi: Giving a positive sign at this time of corona crisis, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said a number of states have reported lower COVID-19 positivity rate than the national average of 6.73%. The ministry also stated that the states’ tests per million are also higher than the national average. Also Read - Coronavirus: Kerala Public Service Commission Postpones Interviews Scheduled Between July 7 and 10

"Many states report lower COVID-19 positivity rate than the national average of 6.73%. Their tests per million also higher than the national average," the ministry said in a statement.

The state which have reported lower positive rates include Puducherry, Chandigarh, Assam, Tripura, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Goa and Punjab.

The ministry said that the Central government has emphasized on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the COVID19 cases.

In the statement, it said that the Central efforts led to big jump in COVID-19 testing in Delhi while the positivity rate declines. “There is hike in per day tests from 5481 in 1st week of June 2020 to 18,766 in 1st week of July 2020,” the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said another big single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally close to the 7-lakh mark on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities.

India on Monday recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day. On Sunday, the country went ahead of Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

According to the Monday morning update of the Union Health Ministry, a single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases pushed India’s tally to 6,97,413.