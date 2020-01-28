New Delhi: At a time when the deadly coronavirus has claimed 106 lives in China and has affected more than 4000 people, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Central government has planned to send a plane to Wuhan Province in China to evacuate Indian nationals who are stranded there after the outbreak of the virus.

However, he has made it clear that no Indian student studying there has been affected by the virus till date. “Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the Chinese government. To evacuate students and other Indians from Wuhan, we are planning to send a plane there. Our efforts are on to bring them back. It will take some days. I urge people to trust the government on this,” Jaishankar said.

He also urged the parents of the students not to worry about their wards who are pursuing higher studies in Wuhan. “No Indian student has been found to be affected by this virus. Parents need not worry about their children,” he added.

The statement from the EAM comes after the Centre on Monday decided to take steps for the possible evacuation of over 250 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also assured people to not worry and get into panic as the virus has not entered the country yet.

“There is nothing to panic, coronavirus has not come to India. We have taken all precautionary measures. All hospitals have been asked to make isolation wards, we have launched a helpline number,” Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

He also stated that the country is in contact with Chinese authorities to bring back Indians from China. “Once they are brought back they will be kept in quarantine for 2 weeks and necessary medical facilities will be provided to them,” he added.

According to updates, over 100 people have died because of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan province of China and more than 4,000 people have been affected in the country.

On Monday, a crucial meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review India’s preparedness to deal with the virus.