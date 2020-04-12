New Delhi: As the Centre is planning to extend the nationwide lockdown to another two weeks, the government plans to set up a chain of 20 lakh retail shops called ‘Suraksha Stores’ across the country to supply daily essentials to citizens during the lockdown. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital Following Coronavirus Treatment

As per the Suraksha Stores initiative, the neighbourhood kirana stores will be turned into sanitised retail outlets which will sell daily essentials while maintain safety norms such as social distancing and sanitisation to control the spread of the coronavirus.

To make this plan materialise, the Centre will contact private firms to ensure that proper protocol is followed in the entire supply chain, right from manufacturing units to retail outlets, to combat COVID-19.

In this regard, Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Kumar Agarwal has held at least one round of discussions with the top FMCG companies to implement this plan of the government through public private partnership.

As per the plan, the Centre is targeting to earmark 20 lakh retail outlets as ‘Suraksha Stores’ over the next 45 days. Each FMCG company might be given one or two states to execute this plan in an effective manner and enable every store to fight coronavirus.

In order to become ‘Suraksha Stores’, retail stores will have to comply with a health and safety norms of the government, which includes social distancing of 1.5 metres outside the shop as well as billing counters, use of sanitiser or handwash by consumers before entering shops, provision of masks to all staff and sanitisation of high touch areas twice a day.

In the ‘Suraksha Stores’, FMCG companies will be asked to provide training and mobilise health kits (masks, gloves and sanitisers) to enable retail outlets to become ‘Suraksha Stores’.