New Delhi: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has completed the safety trial of 'Mw vaccine, the director said on Sunday. The actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients in PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal.

Here's everything you need to know about this vaccine

1. Is it a vaccine against Covid-19? No, it is a vaccine for leprosy. The full form is Mycobacterium w.

2. There have been attempts to see whether it can be used as a COVID-19 vaccine.

3. Mw was developed in 1966 in India as an anti-leprosy drug. Some success was found in the cure for TB, cancer and warts

4. Mw reduces mortality in ICU patients with severe sepsis.

5. There is no short-term adverse effect of Mw as well.

On Sunday, India has yet again registered a biggest 24-hour spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths, with infections rising to 39,980 and toll to 1,301. A total of 2,644 fresh cases and 83 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the health ministry said.