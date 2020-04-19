New Delhi: A day after two more coronavirus positive cases took Chandigarh’s tally to 23, the union territory (UT) administration on Satrday announced that the entire district will be a containment zone. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: Nearly 30% Cases in Country Linked to Tablighi, Says Govt as Death Toll Nears 500-Mark; Chandigarh Declared Containment Zone

In a tweet, Manoj Parida, the UT Adviser, said, “Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket, area, village or cluster , the entire district has been declared as containment zone.” Also Read - COVID-19: Amit Shah Holds Lockdown Review Meet With Top Officials of Control Room

Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket,area,village or cluster ,entire district has been declared as containment zone. Also Read - No Decision on Resuming Flight Operations, Says Minister After Air India Opens Booking — Manoj Parida,IAS (@manuparida1) April 18, 2020

This means that there will be no relaxations in curbs in Chandigarh even after April 20. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, in which he announced the extension of the original three-week lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that certain relaxations, albeit with conditions, will come into effect after April 20 only in those areas which have zero cases or those in which the outbreak has been contained.

Chandigarh is one among 170 COVID-19 hotspots across the country identified by the Centre.

Tuesday, notably, was the scheduled last day of the original lockdown, which came into effect from March 25.

Saturday’s development also means that testing would be ramped up in Chandigarh as health officials will actively track down cases and conduct tests according to established procedure.

Containment operations will come to an end only 28 days from the date the last case in the city tests negative.

The administration has also drawn up plans to quarantine for two weeks outsiders entering Chandigarh, either in homes or government facilities, to prevent infection spread from outside.

This, however, will not apply on residents of neighbouring cities who come here on government duty or to cater to essential services.