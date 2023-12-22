Coronavirus: Chandigarh Imposes Restrictions, Makes Face Mask Mandatory For All, Check Full Advisory

People have been asked to avoid crowded areas as much as possible.

Chandigarh Coronavirus Latest News Today: In the wake of rising COVID cases in various states, the Chandigarh UT administration on Friday made face mask mandatory for all and implemented precautionary measures in the Union Territory. The UT administration advised people to wear masks in public places, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

Check Full Advisory

The administration also made it mandatory for attendants, doctors and other hospital staff to wear masks in hospitals while on duty. People have been asked to avoid crowded areas as much as possible.

“Consult doctors even if you have cold or minor viral infection because this will minimise the risk of spreading the disease. The administration has asked people to cooperate with the government and remain alert instead of panicking,” the advisory further said, as per the report.

Karnataka Makes Face Mask Mandatory

Prior to this, the Karnataka government has made face masks mandatory for people above the age of 60 years and those with co-morbidities.

“People need not panic. Rather, precautions need to be taken to stay out of the risk zone. People above the age of 60 should compulsorily wear masks in public spaces,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Corona Cases in India

India on Friday recorded 640 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases climbed to 2,997 from 2,669 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

The country’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212). The death toll climbed to 5,33,328 with one more fatality reported from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,887. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.