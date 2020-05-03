New Delhi: An 82-year-old woman from Chandigarh died on Sunday reporting the city’s first death due to the deadly coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the union territory rose to 95, including a minor boy. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: HRD Minister Nishank to Announce Fresh Dates on Tuesday

According to a medical bulletin, the woman was a resident of Sector 18 in the city and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana's Panchkula. She passed away due to the contagious disease this morning.

At the same time, a 13-year-old boy from the city's worst-hit Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the COVID-19.

The number of cases in the capital city of Haryana and Punjab have gone up three-folds since April 25. However, nineteen coronavirus patients have also been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The Chandigarh administration has, however, decided to implement the relaxations and open shops, as per the Home Ministry’s recent order.