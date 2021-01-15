New Delhi: The Central government’s Co-WIN app where citizens can register themselves for the Coronavirus vaccination drive will be accessible to the general public a month after inoculation begins. For now, the app can only be accessed by healthcare workers. The app will also be used by the Centre and state governments to implement the vaccination drive effectively in the country. Also Read - India Took 'Very Decisive' Steps to Deal With Coronavirus: IMF Chief

According to a report by Times of India, the names of about one crore health workers have been pre-populated on the platform so far. Talking to the portal, an official said, "Co-WIN will be available to the general public in the form of an online website as well as a mobile application within a month."

For the uninitiated, Co-WIN online platform has been designed for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery which includes a mobile application where users will be able to self-register to get vaccinated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the app on Saturday along with the mega Coronavirus vaccination drive.

Follow these steps to register for the vaccine once the Co-WIN app is available for general public:

Step 1: Self-register on the CoWIN Website

Step 2: Upload government photo identity or do an AADHAAR authentication via biometrics, OTP or demographic.

Step 3: Date and time will be allocated for vaccination

Step 4: Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be allowed to proceed with the vaccination.

Vaccination Drive

In the first phase, the Centre plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive. Priority will be given to the healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around three crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population with comorbidities numbering around 27 crores.

While Serum Insitute of India rolled out its vaccine on Monday, Bharat Biotech shipped its first batch of homegrown vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi on Wednesday. The Central government had earlier asserted that 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to the states and Union Territories for health care workers, without any discrimination.