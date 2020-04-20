New Delhi: In a major breather for authorities, 16 high-risk contacts of a pizza delivery boy, who had last week tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday returned negative result for the highly contagious infection. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: 72 South Delhi Families Under Quarantine as Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive

#Delhi All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for COVID19, have tested negative: District Magistrate South Delhi — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

The 16, all of whom are colleagues of the delivery boy at a famous chain in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, were put in quarantine immediately after he was found to have been infected with the virus. A detailed trail was also launched to identify all households where he had delivered food.

This led to a total of 72 households in Malviya Nagar and Hauz Khas, which is also in south Delhi, being identified and members of each family being put in quarantine.

The boy, who has no travel history and is currently undergoing treatment, is believed to have picked up the infection from one of the households he delivered food to.

Today’s development comes at a time Delhi has seen a daily spike in cases so sharp that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that there will be no relaxations in lockdown curbs here till May 3, the scheduled last date of the second phase of nationwide lockdown.

The union territory-cum-national capital has thus far recorded over 1,900 COVID-19 positive cases, including 43 casualties.