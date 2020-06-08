New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed 28,000-mark, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will be held on Tuesday to discuss whether there is community spread in the national capital. Also Read - Just Like Javed Miandad, Virat Kohli Inspires His Teammates to Improve, Says Aamer Sohail

“A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on COVID-19 situation ad to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is a community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I’ll participate in the meeting,” Sisodia said. Also Read - Thought You Wanted to Beat The Best, Floyd Mayweather Asks Conor McGregor

The meeting of the Delhi government with the SDMA comes at a time when the national capital witnessed a sharp surge in the coronavirus cases in the past one week. Also Read - Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra, Dabboo Ratnani And Others Pour in Wishes

A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on #COVID19 situation & to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I'll participate in meeting: Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/ScKvtSHUZC — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday.

In an order issued to all private hospitals identified for the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government has asked them to provide their schedule of charges for treatment of the virus to the Directorate General of Health services, Delhi and the same is also to be displayed at conspicuous places in their hospitals.

As per the update from the health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh cases.

There are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have migrated, the health department bulletin said.

Facing criticism for “under reporting” COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials said the chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

“He has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning,” officials said.

Officials said the CM had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting.