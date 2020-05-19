New Delhi: In a massive cause of concern for officials in Uttar Pradesh, a number of migrants who reached the state’s Basti district from Maharashtra last week, were on Tuesday confirmed to have contracted novel coronavirus. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 in Uttar Pradesh: Shops to Open, Two-Wheeler Vehicles Allowed- Full List of What's Open And What's Closed Here

Notably, of the 78 coronavirus test reports that came on Tuesday in Basti, 50 migrant labourers, all of whom arrived in the district between May 14-16, were found positive.

Confirming the figures, Ashutosh Niranjan, DM of Basti said, "Fifty migrant labourers have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier they were quarantined at different places but now all of them will be moved to Jawahar Nivodaya Vidyala, which houses a level-one COVID-19 hospital."

The development has triggered fears of an imminent spurt in coronavirus cases as lakhs of workers are returning to Uttar Pradesh from other states where they were stranded for nearly two months due to the nationwide lockdown which came in effect on March 25 and now stands extended till at least May 31.

With today’s development, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Basti district has reached 104. Of these, while the total number of active cases is 74, there have been 28 discharges and two deaths. 27 others tested negative for the infection.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 323 new cases of coronavirus, taking its overall tally to 4,926, including a death toll of 135.