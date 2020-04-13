New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 9,000-mark, the officials of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that no case of COVID-19 has been reported in 25 districts across 15 states in the past two weeks. Also Read - Had India Not Imposed Lockdown, COVID-19 Cases Would Have Risen to 8.2 Lakh by April 15: Health Ministry

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry officials said that 25 districts across 15 states, which had reported cases earlier, have not detected new ones in the past 14 days.

"Some districts have contained spread of coronavirus, no new cases reported from these areas in 14 days," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The officials also said that over 2 lakh tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far and the country has enough stock to conduct tests for 6 more weeks.

“Till yesterday, we conducted 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests. Also, there is no need to worry, the pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for next 6 weeks easily,” Raman R Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

However, the Health Ministry said that over 796 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

“States are working continuously to enforce lockdown measures. Retired personnel, NSS (National Service Scheme) and NCC cadets, and officials of other depts too are assisting police in enforcing lockdown measures,” Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, said.

The officials also said that the first consignment of test kits is likely to reach from China on April 15.

Earlier in the day, the ministry officials said the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 7,987, as many as 856 people have been cured and discharged, while one had migrated.