New Delhi: Shanti Gogoi, the wife of former Assam Chief Minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and mother of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, has contributed Rs one lakh to PM-CARES Fund, as her contribution in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She made her contribution on Friday by handing over the donation cheque to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pallav Gopal Jha.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the PM-CARES Fund has the Home Minister, Finance Minister and Defence Minister among its members. It has been set up as a public charitable trust to which donations can be made during times of emergency like COVID-19.

Notably, of the 34 COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the northeast, 28 have been reported from Assam. The state has also reported northeast’s only coronavirus-linked casualty thus far.

Ranjan Gogoi, who retired last November as the 46th CJI after a 13-month tenure, was recently nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP by President Ram Nath Kovind. The developnment had triggered a major controversy and slogans of ‘shame, shame’ were raised as he took oath last month.

In the days leading up to his retirement, benches headed by him gave several major verdicts, including in the Ayodhya land dispute case.