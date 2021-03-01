New Delhi: Around the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first coronavirus vaccine shot, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday tweeted that he will not “need” a second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi today received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi this morning as the third phase of corona vaccination began today. He urged those who are eligible to get vaccinated against the viral disease. Also Read - Coronavirus Travel Guidelines: This State Mandates Week-Long Home Isolation For People Coming From Maharashtra, Kerala, MP, Punjab and Chhattisgarh | Key Points

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had contracted coronavirus in December last year.

"Today corona vaccine is starting for the people. Now there should be no hesitation at all. I will not be able to receive a dose as, after a Covid infection, my antibody count is 300 which is a lot. Maybe the trial vaccine I had taken had a role in that. I don't need vaccine right now," Vij tweeted in Hindi.

आज आम जनता के लिए कोरोना वैक्सीन शुरू होने जा रही है । सब को निस्संकोच लगवानी चाहिए । मैं तो नही लगवा पाऊंगा क्योंकि कोविड होने के बाद मेरी एंटीबाडी 300 बनी है जोकि बहुत ज्यादा है । शायद मैंने जो ट्रायल वैक्सीन लगवाई थी इसमे उसका भी योगदान हो । मुझे अभी वैक्सीन की जरूरत नही है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 1, 2021

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a shot of Covaxin in November last year during the third phase clinical trials of the vaccine. His contracting the viral infection after being administered the vaccination caused a lot of stir, although it was clarified that he had not received the second dose yet.

India begins the third and the largest phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 today, which will reach out to around 27 crore of population aged above 60 or above 45 with comorbid conditions.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost in all government hospitals while private hospitals have been authorised to charge Rs 150 per dose of the vaccine, he said, adding they may take up to Rs 100 additionally as service charges.

PM Modi had flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.