New Delhi: As the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,075 and and the number of cases climbed to 33,610, the Union Health Ministry said that around 1 in 2 COVID-19 casualties are among those aged above 60 years, while more than 25 per cent of Covid patients in the country have recovered from the viral infection.

"A study of the age distribution of deaths shows that 14 per cent deaths occurred in the age-group of below 45 years, 34.8 per cent in the age group 45 to 60 years and 51.2 per cent in those aged above 60 years. 42 per cent of deaths occurred in the age-group of 60-75 years, while 9.2 per cent of the deaths have been recorded in the above 75 years age group", said Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal.

Globally, the number of cases reached 3,305,845 and the death toll soared 233,969. The worst-affected nations are the US (1,095,019) Spain (239,639), Italy (205,463), UK (171,253), France (167,178) and Germany (163,009).

Earlier on Thursday, the Comoros and Tajikistan reported their first COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of affected countries in the world to 187.