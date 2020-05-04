

New Delhi: India witnessed a sharp hike in number of coronavirus cases and deaths as India entered third phase of lockdown. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country shot past the 40,000 mark–40,263 to be specific and the death toll reached 1,306 after 83 more patients died in the 24 hours. Ever since the government has announced certain relaxations, the country has registered nearly 4,898 cases within 48 hours.

Yesterday, 2,644 cases was recorded in the country, highest spike in the total number so far. "Since Saturday, an increase of 2,644 has been noted in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in India. This is the highest spike in the total number so far. A total of 10,886 people have recovered from the disease so far", the Union Health ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with cases rising to 12,296. The state saw 790 fresh cases and 36 deaths since Saturday. Virus-related deaths also increased to 521.