New Delhi: With over 3.3 lakh cases and 9,520 fatalities, Coronavirus has created havoc across India. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the worst-hit states as over 70 per cent of the total infections were reported from there. Maharashtra topped the list of worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark — 1,07,958 cases, including 3,950 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 44,661 cases and the national capital with 41,182 Covid-19 cases.

However, there are 11 states and Union territories in the country that are least affected by the deadly virus. Some of these states have less than 500 cases and most of them have zero casualty so far.

Here is the list of states with less than 500 COVID-19 cases

Manipur: This northeastern state has total 449 COVID-cases. The figure also include 91 people who have been cured of the deadly virus. The state has recorded no casualty so far.

Ladakh: This Union Territory has 437 cases including 68 recoveries. Ladakh has recorded one casualty due to COVID-19 so far.

Chandigarh: It has 345 cases, including 286 recoveries and five deaths till now.

Puducherry: Total 176 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Puducherry so far. Of the total 176, 82 people have been recovered, while two people have succumbed to the infection.

Nagaland: In Nagaland, 163 people have been infected by the deadly virus. No casualties have been reported in this state so far.

Mizoram: Mizoram has 107 cases. This NE state doesn’t have any COVID-19 related deaths yet.

Arunachal Pradesh: This state has 87 COVID-19 cases including 4 recoveries. No deaths have been reported here.

Sikkim: Sikkim has 63 COVID-19, four recoveries. No deaths have been reported from Sikkim so far.

Meghalaya: It has 44 COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 including 1 death, 22 recoveries.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have 38 cases. The figure also includes 33 recoveries.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 35 cases of coronavirus have been reported from these two UTs.

States, UTs With Zero Deaths:

Arunachal Pradesh: No deaths so far.

Mizoram: This NE state does not have any COVID-19 related fatality

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: No casualties have been reported from there till now.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: This Union territory has not reported single death as of now.

Sikkim: Zero death has been reported from this state.

Nagaland: No casualties have been reported in this state too.