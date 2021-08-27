Guwahati: Even as the second wave still continuing in many states, a senior Assam minister on Friday claimed that the coronavirus was created in God’s computer and the nature has decided who would get infected. Saying that the coronavirus is not man-made, he added that the computer of God decided on sending COVID-19 virus to earth with 2% mortality.Also Read - Breaking: Schools in Delhi to Reopen in Phased Manner. Classes From 9 to 12 to Start From Sept 1

"Nature has decided who would get infected, who won't and who would be taken away from Earth. This is happening from God's supercomputer, which is not man-made. The computer decided on sending COVID-19 virus to Earth with 2% mortality," Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

Patowary, who handles the transport, industries and commerce and three other departments, made the comments at an event to distribute financial assistance to beneficiaries under a state government scheme for widows of Covid-19 victims in Kamrup district.

He spoke about the coronavirus while talking about a nearly 90-year-old woman who he saw on a Guwahati footpath on Tuesday midnight without wearing a mask or taking any safety measures against the virus.

During his speech, Patowary blamed the World Health Organization for failing to find a cure for a “small virus” like Covid-19 despite spending billions of dollars and so much of research done about it.

The minister’s remarks, which came at a time when Assam is still witnessing hundreds of new Covid-19 cases daily, have evoked sharp reactions from various quarters.

So far, Assam has recorded 586,940 Covid-19 cases with 5618 deaths. Assam on Thursday recorded 562 new cases of the viral infection, 11 deaths and a test positivity rate of 0.69%. There are nearly 7,000 active cases in the state at present.