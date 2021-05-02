New Delhi: Covid 2.0 LIVE Updates – India has reported a record 3,689 daily COVID-19 deaths and more than 3.92 lakh Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. While the country’s death toll reached 2,15,542 as the active case load rose to 33,49,644, according to data provided by Union Health Ministry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a crucial meeting over Oxygen stock. A total of 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states on May 1, the Central government said on Sunday. Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks states, UT’s As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

2:05 PM: The Union Heralth Ministry said, "86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states". These states are Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and UP (15,792).

Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 94,28,490 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,27,57,529 FLWs who received the first dose and 69,22,093 FLWs who took the second dose.

It also includes 86,023 beneficiaries in the age-group of 18-45 . Besides, 5,26,18,135 and 1,14,49,310 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose

respectively, while 5,32,80,976 and 40,08,078 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose.

1:55 PM: According to ICMR, 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested up to May 1 with 18,04,954 samples being tested on Saturday.

1:50 PM: A total of 2,15,542 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 69,615 from Maharashtra, 16,559 from Delhi ,15,794 from Karnataka, 14,193 from Tamil Nadu, 12,874 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,447 from West Bengal, 9,160 from Punjab and 8,810 from Chhattisgarh.

1:45 PM: The 3,689 new fatalities included 802 from Maharashtra, 412 from Delhi, 304 from Uttar Pradesh, 271 from Karnataka, 229 from Chhattisgarh, 172 from Gujarat, 169 from Jharkhand,160 from Rajasthan, 147 from Tamil Nadu, 138 from Punjab,125 from Haryana, 107 from Uttarakhand, 103 from West Bengal and 102 from Madhya Pradesh.

1:40 PM: India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

1.34 PM: “More than 78 lakh COVID vaccine doses (78,60,779) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 56 lakh (56,20,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days,” the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 59,92,271, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.10 per cent, the data stated. As third phase of Covid vaccination began on May 1, the Central government said that more than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs. States and UTs will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination started on Saturday. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.