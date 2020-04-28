New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 29,000-mark, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that its 12 more jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Tuesday. Also Read - 3 CRPF Personnel Killed, Many Injured During Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Sopore

Issuing a statement, the CRPF said that so far 47 jawans have tested positive and one jawan has passed away today.

This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

The sub-inspector (SI) rank official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus.

On April 26, over 15 CRPF personnel posted in a Delhi-based battalion have tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to that over men had tested positive in the same battalion.

However, the patients have been isolated and admitted to a hospital in Mandawali area, and the samples of about a dozen more personnel of the unit have been sent for testing and their reports were awaited.

Earlier this month, a doctor of the paramilitary contracted the infection, while a head constable of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) tested positive in Ahmedabad.

With about 3.25 lakh personnel, the CRPF is country’s largest paramilitary or Central Armed Police Force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country for conduct of anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations apart from rendering regular law and order duties.