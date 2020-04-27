New Delhi: While interacting with Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on giving importance to both economy as well as continuing India’s fight against COVID -19 or coronavirus pandemic. During the virtual interaction, PM also underlined ‘lockdown has yielded positive results as country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and half month months’. Also Read - 30 Tamil Producers Back OTT Release Decision, Say They Have to Recover Investment

He also asserted that impact of Coronavirus will remain visible in the coming month and masks, face covers will be part of our life.

Furthermore, the Prime Ministers stressed on the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilize time to embrace reform measures, the PMO said in a statement.

“PM Modi emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19”, it added.

The Prime Minister also lauded state governments and said that situation in many countries, incl India, was almost similar at the start of March. However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people.