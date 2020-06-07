New Delhi: India officially began what was the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown on March 25, which was in effect continuously till May 31, having been extended thrice in the process. Officially, the lockdown is still in effect, albeit only in containment zones, till June 30. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: These 7 Cities Contributing 60 Per Cent of Overall Cases | Check List

However, this phase of the lockdown is officially called 'Unlock', which, as the name suggests, will see the country exit the lockdown in phases, of which three will be there. 'Unlock' came into effect from June 1 and from tomorrow, i.e June 8, phase 1 of 'Unlock' will begin, during which malls, restaurants, hotels, places of worship etc. across the country will reopen, albeit with SOPs in place.

Day before phase 1 of 'Unlock' begins, these are the ten states which have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases thus far:

(1.) Maharashtra: 82,698 (including 37,390 recovered and 2,969 deaths)

(2.) Tamil Nadu: 30,172 (16,395 recovered; 254 deaths)

(3.) Delhi: 27,654 (10,664 recovered; 761 deaths)

(4.) Gujarat: 19,617 (13,324 recovered; 1,219 deaths)

(5.) Rajasthan: 10,337 (7,501 recovered; 231 deaths)

(6.) Uttar Pradesh: 10,103 (5,908 recovered; 268 deaths)

(7.) Madhya Pradesh: 8,996 (5,878 recovered; 384 deaths)

(8.) West Bengal: 7,303 (2,912 recovered; 366 deaths)

(9.) Karnataka: 4,835 (1,688 recovered; 57 deaths)

(10.) Bihar: 4,596 (2,225 recovered; 29 deaths)

Together, these states contibrute over 80% of the country’s total number of cases thus far. The four metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai-account for nearly half the number of cases. However, together with three other major metropolitan areas-Ahmedabad, Indore and Pune-the four metros account for 60% of the cases.

India currently has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.