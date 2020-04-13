New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the issue of lockdown extension, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till April 30. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till April 30, Seventh State to do so

Notably, Tamil Nadu is the third worst COVID-19 affected state in the country, after Maharashtra and Delhi respectively. While both Maharashtra and Delhi have already breached the 1,000-mark, Tamil Nadu is closing in on the same, with 982 positive cases, including 11 deaths.

The tally also includes 50 patients who have recovered.

In announcing the extension, Tamil Nadu became the seventh state to extend the lockdown. Odisha was the first state to announce the extension, after which Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, too, took a decision to this effect.

Except Punjab, where the lockdown has been extended till May 1, other states have announced an extension till April 30.

Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 10 AM tomorrow on the issue, on what is also the scheduled last day of the original 21-day lockdown, which was announced on March 24. On Saturday, he had chaired a video conference, in which most Chief Ministers, too, recommended that the lockdown be extended, by at least two weeks.