New Delhi: The number of confirmed deaths from China’s viral outbreak has risen to 131, with authorities in central Hubei province on Wednesday reporting 25 new fatalities and 840 new cases. The latest figures from Hubei would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at more than 5,300, based on figures previously released by the central government.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Central government has planned to send a plane to Wuhan Province in China to evacuate Indian nationals who are stranded there after the outbreak of the virus. The decision came after China okayed India’s request to airlift Indian students stranded in China. So far, no student has been affected by the virus.

“Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the Chinese government. To evacuate students and other Indians from Wuhan, we are planning to send a plane there. Our efforts are on to bring them back. It will take some days. I urge people to trust the government on this,” Jaishankar said. He also urged the parents of the students not to worry about their wards who are pursuing higher studies in Wuhan. “No Indian student has been found to be affected by this virus. Parents need not worry about their children,” he added.

IndiGo and Air India announced that in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, they are offering change and cancellation fee waiver for all flights to or from China if the travel period is within next one month. IndiGo currently runs two daily direct flights to China, one is on Delhi-Chengdu route and another is on Kolkata-Guangzhou route. It will start a daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. Air India has only one direct flight to China and it runs on Delhi-Shanghai route.