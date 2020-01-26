New Delhi: Death toll in China has jumped to 56 on Sunday amid worldwide scare of coronavirus. India has asked China to release the students staying there as China is not allowing anyone to leave Wuhan in the wake of the rapid spread of the virus.

On Saturday, the death toll was 41.

About 700 Indian students, mostly medical students, are believed to be studying in different universities in Wuhan and its surrounding areas. While the majority of the Indian students left for home on Chinese New Year holidays, over 250 to 300 students are said to be still in the city.

“Embassy of India Beijing is in constant contact with Indian citizens in Hubei province, including Wuhan city, especially the student community, to check on their health and well-being,” the Embassy tweeted.

“We are also in close touch with Chinese authorities on procedures and further steps that can be taken in order to assure their safety. Our two hotlines (+8618612083629 and +8618612083617) are operational and are open to respond to any concerns of Indians in China,” it said.

The ministry of health has issued a detailed guideline of dos and don’ts.

Here’s what you should do

1. Observe good personal hygiene.

2. Practice frequent handwashing with soap.

3. Follow respiratory etiquettes- cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

4. Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc.

5. Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats.

6. Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered.

7. Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose.

During the stay in China if you feel sick

1. Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing.

2. Don’t plan any further travel, if sick.

3. Seek medical attention promptly.

4. Report to the Indian Embassy in China (+8618612083629 and +8618612083617).