New Delhi: On a day when the COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with 21 chief ministers and lieutenant governors on the pandemic. He will also discuss the issue with the rest of the states on Wednesday at 3 PM.

In the wake of the increasing cases of coronavirus, the Centre also scaled up the daily testing capacity to three lakh samples per day.

The development comes as the country on Tuesday registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the number of infections to 3,43,091 while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities.

As per updates, the country is in the eighth position in the global COVID-19 death tally which totalled 437,283.

During the video conferencing, PM Modi said on the one hand health infrastructure should be boosted with emphasis on testing and tracing while on the other economic activity also needed to be increased.

Noting that it is important to review the experiences as ‘Unlock 1’ for a graded exit from the lockdown completes two weeks, he said “timing” is very important to deal with any crisis and decisions taken at the right time have helped a lot in controlling the coronavirus infection in the country.

“Today, the recovery rate in India is above 50 per cent. Death of anyone from coronavirus is tragic. For us, the death of even one Indian is discomforting. But it is also true that today India is among the countries in the world with the lowest deaths due to coronavirus,” Modi said.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will interact with chief ministers of 15 states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir. These states are among the worst affected.

On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry said the capacity for testing COVID-19 is being continuously ramped up and now three lakh samples can be tested each day, as scientists and medical experts pushed for ramping up tests to also cover all asymptomatic cases in the identified red zones and hotspots across the country.

Of the total 9,900 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 4,128 fatalities followed by Gujarat(1,505), Delhi (1,400), West Bengal (485), Tamil Nadu(479), Madhya Pradesh (465), Uttar Pradesh(399), Rajasthan(301) and Telangana(187).