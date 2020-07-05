Coronavirus Latest News: At a time when the country recorded single-day surge of 24,850 infections and 613 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that over 21 states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent. Also Read - Unlock 2: Uttar Pradesh Govt Allows Big Events, Gatherings in State With Social Distance Guidelines

The development comes on a day when total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 6.73 lakh and the death toll rose to 19,268.

In its daily updates on coronavirus, the Central government said that the collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 along with the states and union territories have led to the number of recovered COVID-19 patients to rise to 4,09,082 so far.

The ministry said there are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present and added that the recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,64,268 as of Sunday.

Saying that during the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured, the ministry said this takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients to 60.77 per cent.

The ministry also said that there are 21 states and UTs with a recovery rate more than the national average.

The 21 states and UTs include Chandigarh (85.9 per cent), Ladakh (82.2 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.9 per cent), Chhattisgarh (80.6 per cent), Rajasthan (80.1 per cent), Mizoram (79.3 per cent), Tripura (77.7 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent), Jharkhand (74.3 per cent), Bihar (74.2 per cent), Haryana (74.1 per cent), Gujarat (71.9 per cent), Punjab (70.5 per cent), Delhi (70.2 per cent), Meghalaya (69.4 per cent), Odisha (69.0 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67.3 per cent), West Bengal (66.7 per cent), Assam (62.4 per cent), and Jammu and Kashmir (62.4 per cent).

After recording over 20,000 coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day, India is set to overtake Russia’s tally.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is behind Russia with 399 cases.

At present, India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia and is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.